0 People showing up in large numbers as early voting underway in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - People are showing up in large numbers to vote in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

Early voting started Monday.

FOX13 spoke with some people who ended up leaving before getting a chance to vote.

Some walked away because they said the lines were too long. Voters said they would come back later or another day once everything slows down.

Voters packed the room on the first day of early voting at the Marion Courthouse. Some said the large crowd was intimidating.

“The lines are absolutely long,” said Tomecia Gaston, who lives in Arkansas.

That’s why Gaston decided to come back later. Some voters didn’t mind the long lines.

Sara Smith waited an hour-and-a-half to cast her vote. She got to the courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Monday hoping to beat the crowd.

“I think it’s going to be a really good challenge. I think all the candidates that are running have worked really hard to get their name out and they are trying to make a difference,” she said.

One hot button issue that’s drawing large numbers is the mayoral race in West Memphis. Six candidates are running for the seat now that the current mayor is retiring after 24 years.

“I personally think that it’s going to be different. It’s going to be challenging for all the six candidates that are running,” said Smith.

Gaston said the next mayor will have to address the city’s crime problem.

“When you get that much crime in a city that small, it becomes concerning, it becomes alarming,” she explained.

The polls open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

About 500 people voted at the courthouse Monday. Poll workers said the last time they saw a turnout that major was in 2008 when President Obama won his first election.

