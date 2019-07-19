  • President Trump goes back on the attack against Rep. Omar

    By: Jamie Dupree

    A day after distancing himself from a campaign rally crowd which chanted, "Send her back" about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), President Donald Trump on Friday had more tough words for Omar from the Oval Office, making it clear he's not backing away from his criticism of a group of minority women Democratic lawmakers in the Congress.

    "I'm unhappy when a Congresswoman goes and says, 'I'm going to be the President's nightmare,'" Mr. Trump said on Friday, as he called those attending his North Carolina campaign rally, 'incredible people and incredible patriots.'

    "She's lucky to be where she is," the President said of Omar, who called Mr. Trump a 'fascist' on Thursday.

    "The things that she has said are a disgrace to our country," the President added.

    Just as the President hasn't backed off his criticism of Omar, who emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia as a child, the freshmen from Minnesota hasn't pulled any punches with Mr. Trump in recent days.

    "We have said this President is racist," Omar told reporters outside the Capitol on Thursday. "We have said he is fascist."

    As Omar arrived back in Minneapolis, a crowd of supporters greeted her at the airport

    "When I said I was the president's nightmare, well you're watching it now,” Omar told a cheering crowd.

    “Because his nightmare is seeing a Somali-immigrant refugee rise to Congress,” she added.

    Some Republicans have joined the President in going after Omar, especially targeting her positions on Israel.

    "When will the Left condemn this rank anti-Semitism and take some responsibility?" said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

    "It’s official - Omar is a loon & utterly ignorant of history," tweeted former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

