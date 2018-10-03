0 President Trump roils Kavanaugh debate with remarks on accuser

Stepping up his criticism of Democrats – and one of the accusers of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – President Trump on Wednesday again denounced critics of the judge, as both sides claimed the other was acting in a ‘despicable’ manner on the Kavanaugh nomination.

“VOTERS ARE REALLY ANGRY AT THE VICIOUS AND DESPICABLE WAY DEMOCRATS ARE TREATING BRETT KAVANAUGH!” the President tweeted in all capital letters, the morning after he ridiculed the testimony of Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

After staying quiet for the most part about Ford and her accusations, the President has stepped up his defense of Kavanaugh in recent days, as his remarks at a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night were by far his most direct attack on Ford, her allegations of sexual misconduct against the judge, and her credibility.

Mr. Trump’s Tuesday night remarks about Ford drew condemnation from Democrats, and negative reviews from two key GOP Senators.

“The President’s comments were just plain wrong,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is regarded as one of the important swing votes on Kavanaugh.

“President Trump owes Dr. Ford an immediate apology,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, who labeled the President’s remarks “reprehensible” and “beneath the office of the Presidency.”

“There’s no time and no place for remarks like that,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who helped to engineer the most recent delay in the judge’s nomination, to give the FBI more time to review allegations against Kavanaugh.

“It’s kind of appalling,” Flake said in a morning appearance on NBC’s “Today Show.”

On the Senate floor Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blasted Democrats for their opposition to Kavanaugh, accusing them of a ‘literal mud slide of wild uncorroborated accusations’ against the judge.

The Majority Leader again said there would be a vote this week on Kavanaugh – but McConnell has not yet filed the procedural paperwork to ‘invoke cloture,’ and shut off debate on the Kavanaugh nomination.