0 Republicans press for Kavanaugh vote if accuser won't testify

As Democrats called for a full FBI investigation of sexual misconduct allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Republican Senators on Wednesday said that if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford decides not to testify at a hearing set for next Monday, then the GOP should move forward to vote on the Kavanaugh nomination.

“It is imperative the Judiciary committee move forward on the Kavanaugh nomination and a committee vote be taken ASAP,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who accused Democrats of an effort to delay action until after the November elections.

“Republicans extended a hand in good faith,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). “If we don't hear from both sides on Monday, let's vote.”

“The Judiciary Committee is attempting to investigate Dr. Ford's allegation but can't without her testimony,” added Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

One key member of that panel, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), pleaded with Ford to show up on Monday.

When Dr. Ford came forward, I said that her voice should be heard and asked the Judiciary Committee to delay its vote on Judge Kavanaugh. It did so. I now implore Dr. Ford to accept the invitation for Monday, in a public or private setting. The committee should hear her voice. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 19, 2018

But Ford and Democrats argue a Monday hearing is too rushed – they want a broader investigation that looks into her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980’s.

“A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions,” Ford’s lawyer wrote in a Tuesday night letter to the GOP chairman, Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA).

“Her allegations are credible and serious and should be treated as such,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). “The FBI must conduct an independent investigation before a hearing is held.”

“Dr. Ford's request for a basic investigation of these allegations before a public hearing is completely reasonable,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), as Democrats tried to shift the focus back on to Judge Kavanaugh.

Brett Kavanaugh talking about his high school in 2015: "What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep." I can't imagine any parent accepting this view. Is this really what America wants in its next Supreme Court Justice? pic.twitter.com/WhL8YeZQ78 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 18, 2018

The feeling in the U.S. Capitol for much of Tuesday was one of uncertainty – an unusual situation where members in both parties weren’t sure where this political drama was going next.

But as the day wore on – and Ford seemingly was balking at testifying on Monday – Republicans dropped some of their caution, as the White House also took aim at Democrats.

“The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President,” President Trump tweeted late on Tuesday night. “I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching, and studying, the Democrats Playbook.”

For now, the situation seems to boil down to two basic options:

+ If Ford decides to testify on Monday, then anything could happen to the Kavanaugh nomination in a politically explosive showdown on national television.

+ If Ford does not testify, then Republicans seem ready to push ahead for a vote on the President’s Supreme Court nominee.