Rubio fine with Trump hosting next G7 at his Florida resort

A day after President Donald Trump brushed aside concerns about self-dealing and said his resort in Miami would be the best place for the United States to host the G7 Summit in 2019, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Tuesday he had no qualms about the President making such a choice.
"It's down the street - not far from where I live," Rubio said with a big smile. "It's in Florida, I think it's a great idea."
"I want us to have as many events down there as we can," Rubio told reporters in the U.S. Capitol.
As he finished this year's G7 Summit in France, President Trump was clear that Doral was at the top of his list for where he would like to host next year's gathering of world leaders.
On 800 pristine Miami acres, @TrumpDoral boasts luxurious accommodations, world-class dining & championship golf http://t.co/E2BnVQeO0M— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2015
"We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants," the President told a news conference. "It's like - it's like such a natural."
Asked if he would be making a profit off the G7, Mr. Trump said that's not his goal.
"From my standpoint, I'm not going to make any money. In my opinion, I'm not going to make any money. I don't want to make money. I don't care about making money," the President added.
But Democrats and other critics of the President see something entirely different.
G7 at Doral 2020. Transparent grifting.— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) August 27, 2019
"Trump treats the presidency as a means to line his own pockets," said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). "This is shameful."
"There is no limit to his greed," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
