0 Senate sends Trump two year budget and debt deal

Before leaving Capitol Hill for an extended summer break, Senators approved a two year budget and debt agreement worked out between the White House and Democrats in Congress, as the plan was opposed by 23 GOP Senators in a vote of 67-28.

"This is the deal that President Trump is eager and waiting to sign," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had pressed reluctant Republicans to support the agreement.

"This budget deal would allow for trillions to be added to our national debt," said Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, "and that's not something I can support."

Scott was one of 23 Republicans to vote against the budget agreement, frustrated that the President agreed to $320 billion in extra spending over two years, continuing a double digit percentage increase in spending and deficits under the Trump Administration.

67-28: Senate passes 2-year budget spending caps-debt limit deal, the last vote for Senators before their August recess begins. Bill passed House 284-149 last week and now heads to President Trump who plans to sign it. pic.twitter.com/UwYy9Xh86b — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 1, 2019

While Republicans said they supported the increase in spending for the military, Democrats focused their support on extra funding for non-defense programs.

"One thing we certainly have bipartisan agreement on is spending," said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who also voted against the deal.

Here are the 28 Senators who voted against the deal - 23 Republicans and 5 Democrats:

Along with setting spending levels in 2020 and 2021, the agreement suspends the debt limit for two years.

Outside budget groups say it will add even more to the deficit - the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that President Trump will add $4.1 trillion to the debt in his first three years in office.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.