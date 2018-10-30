Special Counsel asks FBI to investigate scheme against Mueller

The Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller said Tuesday that it had referred to the FBI allegations that conservative activists had tried to pay money to women to get them to falsely claim that they had been sexually assaulted by Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and any ties to the Trump Campaign.
“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” said Peter Carr, a spokesman for the Special Counsel’s office.
A series of reporters came forward Tuesday to say they had been sent information over the last two weeks about Mueller, but found the evidence to be lacking.
Burkman is a GOP operative who in the past had pressed questions about the murder of DNC employee Seth Rich; Wahl is a young conservative activist.
In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Burkman said he was going to reveal information on Thursday about “Mueller’s sex assault victims.”
The Atlantic reported Tuesday that one woman said she was offered $20,000 to fabricate claims against Mueller.
Wohl denied the allegations in a post on Twitter.
Meanwhile – as amplified by Wohl on Twitter – conservative websites like Gateway Pundit jumped on the Mueller accusations, as well.
