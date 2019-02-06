Vowing to break “decades of political stalemate,” President Donald Trump told Congress and the nation on Tuesday night that despite bitter political standoffs during his administration – including a five week partial government shutdown which blocked paychecks last month 800,000 federal workers – he’s ready to pursue legislative accomplishments which are not defined by party.
“The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican Agenda or a Democrat Agenda. It is the agenda of the American People,” the President told a Joint Session of Congress on Capitol Hill.
Hours after reportedly ridiculing Democratic leaders in a lunch with network television anchors – and earlier in the day on Twitter – the President repeated his appeal of his first State of the Union, for more bipartisan cooperation.
“We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future,” the President said.
Here is the full text of President Trump’s State of the Union Address, as provided by the White House:
