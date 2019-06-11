0 Trump again touts secret immigration deal with Mexico

Despite denials from Mexican government officials, President Donald Trump said again on Tuesday that he has worked out a further agreement with Mexico to slow illegal immigration into the U.S., showing reporters a piece of paper which he says contains immigration plans which can be triggered by him at any time in the future.

"I'm not going to say one way or the other," the President said when asked by reporters to give details on what is in the agreement, as he showed off a piece of paper which he said contains the details of the secret immigration deal.

"Right here is the agreement, it's very simple," as the President several times held up the document, or patted the breast pocket of his suit coat, holding the unknown paper.

"I'm going to let Mexico do the announcement at the right time," Mr. Trump added, saying the details of this immigration agreement would have to be approved by the Mexico's federal legislature.

Pres. Trump holds up paper he claims is part of agreement with Mexico, declines to show what's on it. "I'm going to let Mexico do the announcement at the right time."



Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister says there are no undisclosed parts of US- Mexico deal https://t.co/Bse5J29PJu pic.twitter.com/aKlLZs8BbM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 11, 2019

President Trump pulls a piece of paper from his jacket he says is one page of a secret agreement with Mexico: "I am going to let Mexico do the announcement at the right time."



The Mexican foreign minister indicated there is no secret or outstanding deal https://t.co/59eIO0RnhH pic.twitter.com/Exl3EOdbNQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 11, 2019

The President said this secret plan would only be used if a recent agreement with Mexico did not slow the pace of migrants trying to get into the United States.

"If they bring the numbers way down, we won't have to use it," the President said on the South Lawn of the White House.

It was the second straight day that the President had touted this secret deal - even as Mexico publicly says nothing was agreed to outside of a Friday agreement on immigration.

"In here is the agreement," says @POTUS, taking folded piece of paper out of his inside suit pocket. Says Mexico will make the announcement. "We're getting along great," he says of US and Mexico. "Two weeks ago we had nothing," he said. pic.twitter.com/Jcwod6UwcZ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 11, 2019

"That's the agreement that everybody says I don't have," the President said at one point to reporters, brandishing a folded piece of paper.



