0 Trump blasts Democrats, judge's accuser, as GOP rallies behind Kavanaugh

In the midst of his visit to the United Nations, President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Democrats and some of the allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanugh, as the President accused Democrats of playing a ‘very dangerous game’ in their opposition to the judge’s nomination.

“This is a con game being played by the Democrats,” the President said during a photo op with the President of Colombia, urging the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“This is a high quality person, and it would be a horrible insult to our country if this doesn’t happen,” Mr. Trump added.

“It's just resist and obstruct,” the President said of Democratic opposition to the judge.

"This is a con game being played by the Democrats," President Trump says about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accusers pic.twitter.com/vVc3VgTZj7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 25, 2018

The President also had tough words for Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, belittling her recollections of an incident in college that Kavanaugh has denied.

“The second accuser doesn’t even know, she thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not – admits she was drunk,” the President told reporters.

“This is a person and this is a series of statements that is going to take one of the most talented intellects from a judicial standpoint in our country – keep him off the Supreme Court?” Mr. Trump asked.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Republicans were making it clear that they intend to proceed Thursday with testimony from Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers in 1982 – and then move to force a vote on the Kavanaugh nomination by early next week.

Leaving the GOP luncheon, @SenatorIsakson says "I plan to be here until next Tuesday" to finish Kavanaugh. "If you plan to do something before next Tuesday I wouldn't plan on it," Isakson said. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 25, 2018

The possible Senate time line would look like this:

Thursday – Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Friday – Vote on Kavanaugh in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Saturday – The full Senate moves to start debate on the Kavanaugh nomination, and Republicans file a cloture motion to force an end to that debate.

Sunday – Debate continues.

Monday – If files on Saturday, a Senate vote on cloture can’t be held until Monday. If that motion is approved, there would be a final 30 hours for debate left after the vote.

Tuesday – If everything goes according to plan, then Republicans could have a final vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination by next Tuesday – if they have a majority.

“I’m confident we’re going to win,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.