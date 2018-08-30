0 Trump cancels scheduled 2019 pay raise for federal civilian workers

In a surprise move, President Donald Trump told Congressional leaders on Thursday that he was canceling a scheduled 2.1 percent pay increase for civilian federal workers in 2019, saying the move is needed to deal with rising federal deficits.

“We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course,” the President wrote in a letter to the House and Senate. “I view the increases that would otherwise take effect as inappropriate.”

Mr. Trump is not only canceling a scheduled increase in pay, but also what’s known as ‘locality pay increases,’ which go to federal workers who live in higher-cost areas of the country.

“In light of our Nation’s fiscal situation, Federal employee pay must be performance-based, and aligned strategically toward recruiting, retaining, and rewarding high-performing Federal employees and those with critical skill sets,” the President wrote.

President Trump, citing a national emergency because of the federal deficit, says he is changing Congress's decision to increase locality pay adjustments and to grant a 2.1% raise across the board for federal employees. @JoeDavidsonWP @conorsen — Mara Lee (@MaraRhymesSarah) August 30, 2018

“These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce,” Mr. Trump wrote in his letter to Congressional leaders.

But the decision was quickly condemned.

“This is a deeply disappointing action and one more indication that this administration, in this economic environment, simply does not respect its own workforce," said Tony Reardon, President of the National Treasury Employees Union.

In a statement, Reardon noted correctly that the Congress could still override the President’s decision – but that would have to come as what might be a messy battle over funding the federal government by the end of September, which is the end of the current fiscal year.

“It is simply obscene that the same person who gave away massive amounts of money to corporations and billionaires in a tax scam now is crying that we don't have enough money for pay raises for the Federal workforce,” said Will Fischer of the veterans group VoteVets.

“Trump sent the deficit skyrocketing to give massive tax breaks to big corporations and the wealthiest Americans, while working families got nothing,” the Democratic National Committee declared in a statement.







According to figures from the Office of Personnel Management, there are a total of 1.87 million federal civilian workers employed full-time by the federal government, of which about one-third work for the Department of Defense.

The top states:

1. California – 152,466

2. Virginia – 144,295

3. Texas – 132,952

4. Maryland – 120,705

5. Florida – 89,504

6. Georgia – 71,739

7. Pennsylvania – 62,366

8. New York – 60,727

9. Washington State – 53,211

10. Ohio – 49,450

“Republicans gave corporations a trillion dollar tax cut and are now cutting pay raises for social workers, janitors, painters, clerical workers, and more,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). “It's outrageous.”