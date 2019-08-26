  • Trump confident in China talks, open to nuke meeting with Iranian leader

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Wrapping up the G7 Summit in France, President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Monday that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China would produce a deal, while the President also left open the possibility of joining other leaders in talks with the leader of Iran about that nation's nuclear ambitions.

    "We can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Mr. Trump said of Iran. "Can't let that happen."

    “We need to be sure that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon,” said the French leader, part of a group of European countries who have remained in the nuclear deal worked out with Iran - but rejected by President Trump.

    The idea of a future meeting with the Iranian leader had clearly been pressed by Macron - whether it happens is unclear - but the American President left that door open.

    In his joint news conference with the French President - and then in a solo Q&A with reporters - President Trump repeatedly said he believed that his threat of high tariffs on imports from China would help push Beijing back to the negotiating table, and into a trade deal.

    But Mr. Trump also made clear that the deal cannot be more of the same.

    “And if it's not better - let's not do business together,” as he said the Chinese had been enjoying a very unfair trade partnership with the United States.

    “This is a deal which has to be better for us,” the President told reporters. 

    The end of this G7 Summit was much different than the 2018 version in Canada - when the President left early - and unleashed a series of jabs at the Canadian Prime Minister.

    The U.S. will host the G7 in 2020 - the President made clear that he thinks his Doral resort in Miami would be the best place for that gathering.

