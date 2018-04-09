Trump denounces ‘heinous attack' in Syria, raises possibility of U.S. military response

Raising the possibility of a U.S. military strike, President Donald Trump on Monday condemned the latest apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria, telling reporters that he would soon meet with Pentagon leaders on the U.S. response.
“Nothing is off the table,” the President said flatly when asked about U.S. military action.
Reports from the Syrian opposition indicate around 40 people were killed in the chemical attack, which took place in the suburubs of Damascus, the Syrian capital.
“It was an atrocious attack, it was horrible,” Mr. Trump said. “You don’t see things like that – as bad as the news is around the world – you just don’t see those images.
A chemical weapons attack tied to the Syrian government almost exactly one year ago drew a U.S. military response, as the President ordered a series of cruise missile strikes, which struck a Syrian military air base.
“We are meeting with our military,” the President said about this latest attack, promising “we’ll be making some major decisions over the n next 24 to 48 hours.”
“We’re talking about humanity,” Mr. Trump said. “It can’t be allowed to happen.”
