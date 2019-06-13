0 Trump Jr. signals desire to defeat Rep. Amash

A day after Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) voted with Democrats on a U.S. House panel to hold the Attorney General and the Secretary of Commerce in contempt of Congress, one of President Trump's sons stepped up the attacks on the Michigan Republican, making clear a strong desire to get rid of the GOP lawmaker in the 2020 elections.

"I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season," tweeted Donald Trump Jr., on Thursday morning, citing a poll in Amash's district in Western Michigan, which showed him trailing a primary challenger.

Earlier this week, Amash resigned from the conservative House Freedom Caucus, as the top Republican in the House made clear that Amash's call for impeachment proceedings against President Trump was not welcome.

"Justin Amash can determine his own future, but I think in a philosophical basis, he’s probably in a different place than the majority of all of us," said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

"Well, I've known him and he's been against @realDonaldTrump from the beginning. He probably wants to run for some other office. I don't think he'll do well. He's been a loser for a long time."



Trump reiterates his feelings for @justinamash after Amash called for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/vAXvOHlI0L — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 20, 2019

Amash defended his decision to join with Democrats in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to find Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt, in a dispute over documents about the Trump Administration's efforts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

"Both Democratic and Republican attorneys general are capable of being in contempt of Congress," Amash said, as he defended voting for contempt proceedings as well against Attorney General Eric Holder under President Obama.

Amash is the only Republican lawmaker in the House who has called for the start of impeachment proceedings against President Trump, arguing that questions concerning possible obstruction of justice deserve further scrutiny by the Congress.

Amash argues there is too much partisanship, which keeps lawmakers and politicians from honestly dealing with major issues before America.

"The two-party system is hurting America," Amash tweeted this week.

AMASH says he's unfazed by primary threats coming from Trump & WH:



"1st, I'm not going to lose, and 2nd, I don't have any regrets about doing the right thing" on impeachment. "I didn't run for office to sell out my principles to the party or to any one person" pic.twitter.com/sIG61DrVXF — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) June 13, 2019

First elected in the Tea Party wave election of 2010, Amash has already drawn two GOP challengers in his district.

The Michigan primary elections don't take place until August 4, 2020.

