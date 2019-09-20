0 Trump rebukes U.S. Intelligence whistle blower as "partisan"

While saying he does not know the identity of a member of the U.S. Intelligence Community who lodged a complaint about unknown actions involving the President and another world leader, President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the unidentified accuser, labeling the episode a "political hack job.'

Asked if he had discussed the ability of the government of Ukraine to start an investigation related to Democratic Party front runner Joe Biden and his family, the President brushed off the query, as he ridiculed the press corps in the Oval Office.

"It doesn't matter what I discussed," as he called the media a 'joke,' and the 'laughing stock of the world.'

The comments came in the wake of reports in recent days that the Trump Administration was preventing the Congress from finding out details behind a whistle blower complaint.

The Inspector General for the Intelligence Community had judged the issue to be of 'urgent concern,' but instead of following established federal law - which requires notifying Congress - the Justice Department and the acting Director of National Intelligence had refused to pass on the material.

The President argued that it was all politics.

"I just hear that it's a partisan person," Mr. Trump said, who was asked specifically if he had requested the help of the government in Ukraine to investigate someone who might be his opponents in 2020.

"This is all impeachable," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). "Not a close call. We need more facts, but we would be derelict in our duties not to pursue the facts wherever they lead," he added.

"Everybody's read it," President Trump said of the whistle blower's complaint, without confirming any details. "They laugh at it."

"It doesn't matter what I discussed," the President said of his conversation with another world leader - presumably of Ukraine.

"But I will say this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden's statement," as Mr. Trump all but confirmed his desire for a foreign country to help investigate the Democratic Party leader for 2020

