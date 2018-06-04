0 Trump says he can pardon himself – but doesn't need to

The White House on Monday was peppered with questions about President Donald Trump’s assertion that he has the power to pardon himself over any possible criminal wrongdoing related to the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, with the President charging that the probe of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was “UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” as Democrats replied that Mr. Trump was doing his best to undermine the investigation of any ties between the President’s campaign and Moscow.

“Thankfully, the President hasn’t done anything wrong wouldn’t have any need for a pardon,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who repeatedly said that legal scholars have made clear that the Mueller probe may not be legal, and that Mr. Trump’s pardon power can cover his own actions.

“Does he rule out ever issuing a pardon for himself?” one reporter asked.

“Once again, the President hasn’t done anything wrong, and we feel very comfortable on that front,” Sanders added.

.@PressSec: "Thankfully the president hasn't done anything wrong and wouldn't have any need for a pardon." Full video here: https://t.co/4aQ2OvctaN pic.twitter.com/YpxRVToBt1 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 4, 2018

Asked later if she believed the President was “above the law,” Sanders said no.

“Certainly, no one is above the law.”

The questions and answers came hours after the President had again denounced the investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump Campaign in 2016, as Mr. Trump took to Twitter on Monday to charge that the probe is flatly unconstitutional.

.@PeterAlexander: "Does the president believe that he is above the law?@PressSec: "Certainly not. The president hasn't done anything wrong." She concludes exchange with, "Certainly, no one is above the law." Full video: https://t.co/4aQ2OvctaN pic.twitter.com/wZHbOy0vnY — CSPAN (@cspan) June 4, 2018

The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

In Congress, Democrats denounced the President’s claim in no uncertain terms, as Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer called the President’s tweets “silly, farcical, and absurd.”

“This is a frightening and false statement. Nobody – not even the president – is above the law,” said Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver (D-MO).

“All the tweeting in the world will not change the fact that the President is not above the law,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

President Nixon asked the Department of Justice if he could pardon himself. They said no, as no one may be the judge in their own case. He resigned three days later. In case you want to follow the Nixon model, that would be Thursday. https://t.co/5ntHaySTBJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 4, 2018

“These attacks on the Special Counsel and sweeping claims of presidential power are harmful to the rule of law,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).

“I have one message for the President,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ). “Nobody is above the law.”

“No one is above the law. Not even you,” said Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY).

The theory was advanced by President Nixon in the final days of Watergate, and even after he resigned from office.

"Well, when the President does it, that means that it is not illegal." —Richard Nixon to David Frost, 1977 pic.twitter.com/DADT5ccKdW — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 3, 2018

“No one is above the law,” said Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO). “Richard Nixon learned that hard lesson.”