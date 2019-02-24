Trump sets up dueling July 4th celebrations in DC

President Donald Trump announced Sunday morning that he would highlight his own July Fourth celebration at the Lincoln Memorial this summer, possibly setting up dueling celebrations of Independence Day at opposite ends of the National Mall, one anchored by Congress and the Capitol, and another one by the President.
"HOLD THE DATE!" the President wrote on Twitter, following through on previous promises to hold a big celebration on July Fourth.
The President said the event would be called, "A Salute to America" - it will evidently compete with the annual "A Capitol Fourth" held on the West Front of the Capitol, and broadcast live around the nation by PBS.
There was no immediate comment from PBS, which has run "A Capitol Fourth" for forty years.
We are so proud to have been joined on the 2018 A Capitol Fourth by @reneesmusings, whose tribute to our military families moved our audience! #July4thPBS pic.twitter.com/Xx0uPwdoL2— A Capitol Fourth (@July4thPBS) July 12, 2018
HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called "A Salute To America" and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019
So here's the thing...— Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) February 24, 2019
- There's already fireworks on the National Mall
- There's already entertainment at the Capitol
Is this gonna, like, compete with A Capitol Fourth, or is this gonna be earlier in the day? Or is Trump gonna speak from the Lincoln before the fireworks? https://t.co/CpSG9mSthI
