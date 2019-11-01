  • Trump shifting his official residence from New York to Florida

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Following in the footsteps of many New Yorkers who have moved to the Sunshine State in order to take advantage of lower tax bills, President Donald Trump said on Thursday evening that he will now be a resident of Florida, as he blamed high taxes and unfair treatment from officials of the Empire State for his decision.

    "Few have been treated worse," the President tweeted, "despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."

    "I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence," the President said, moving to a state with no income tax, and no inheritance tax.

    The change was first reported by the New York Times.

    Mr. Trump is using his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as his official residence.

    The news prompted a Twitter rebuke from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

    "Good riddance," the Governor tweeted.

    Census Bureau figures released earlier this year show that New Yorkers lead the way in terms of people moving to the state of Florida.

