0 Trump to pardon Dinesh D'Souza for making illegal campaign contributions

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he was granting a pardon to conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, who plead guilty in 2014 to a scheme where he reimbursed people for donating to a U.S. Senate campaign, which is illegal under federal campaign law.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today,” the President tweeted soon after boarding Air Force One for a trip to Texas.

“He was treated very unfairly by our government!” the President added.

Under the terms of his 2014 guilty plea, D’Souza was sentenced to five years of probation.

“Dinesh D'Souza attempted to illegally contribute over $10,000 to a Senate campaign, willfully undermining the integrity of the campaign finance process,” said Preet Bharara, who was then the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Like many others before him, of all political stripes, he has had to answer for this crime – here with a felony conviction,” said Bharara, who was later fired by President Trump.

The feds charged that D’Souza used ‘straw donors’ to funnel more money to the Senate campaign of Republican Wendy Long in New York; charging documents indicated that Long’s campaign figured out what was going on.

“When confronted by Ms. Long, D'SOUZA initially misled the candidate before admitting what he had done,” the Department of Justice noted.

While D’Souza plead guilty, he charged that the Obama Administration had targeted him, simply because of his more conservative political views, which included a 2010 book that was critical of President Obama.

But in court, those arguments were rejected.

A federal judge ruled in 2014 that @DineshDSouza had presented "no evidence that he was selectively prosecuted. … There is no evidence of discriminatory effect nor of discriminatory purpose" in his prosecution. pic.twitter.com/Q1HAdNqabI — Brad Heath (@bradheath) May 31, 2018

Mr. Trump’s decision was immediately hailed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Dinesh was the subject of a political prosecution, brazenly targeted by the Obama administration,” Cruz said moments after Mr. Trump’s announcement.

But Democrats saw something else – a signal that the President will pardon supporters, no matter what.

“It's the only Administration priority for which there is a clear strategy – make clear that he will pardon politically connected folks,” said Jennifer Palmieri, a top aide on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.