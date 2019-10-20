Under fire, Trump scraps plans to host G7 at his golf resort

Accused by Democrats of blatant corruption by planning to host the 2020 G7 Summit at his Doral resort and golf course in Miami, President Donald Trump on Saturday night reversed course and dropped those plans, retreating just two days after his acting White House Chief of Staff announced the plans.
"I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders," the President wrote on Twitter, defending his choice of venue - which he owns.
"I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!" the President wrote.
....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump scraps plans to hold Group of Seven summit at his Florida golf resort next year after facing intense criticism.— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 20, 2019
Critics in Congress and outside ethics groups had denounced the President's decision, arguing that it was a clear cut example of corruption.
The President's decision to award the G-7 conference to his own property was outrageous, corrupt and a constitutional violation. His reversal of that decision is a bow to reality, but does not change how astonishing it was that a president ever thought this was appropriate.— Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) October 20, 2019
