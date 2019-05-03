0 Unemployment rate hits lowest level since December 1969

The U.S. economy continued to show strength as the Labor Department reported Friday that 263,000 jobs were created last month - almost as many as in February and March combined - as the nation's unemployment rate dropped to the extraordinarily low level of 3.6 percent, down from 3.8 percent in March.

Along with more people finding work, average hourly wages rose again in April - and have increased by 3.2 percent over the past year.

"Another month, another set of great job numbers," said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), as the numbers were good news not only for workers, but for Republicans and the Trump Administration.

The 3.6 percent national unemployment rate is the lowest since December of 1969.

JUST IN: The US economy added 263,000 jobs in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



While the national unemployment rate ticked down, the U6 rate, considered the broadest measure of joblessness in the United States, remained at 7.3 percent in April - but that figure is down from 8.1 percent in January of 2019.

The jobs report came in the wake of two other positive indicators in recent days about the economy, as economic growth was estimated at a strong 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019, and US consumer spending grew 0.9% in March, the biggest gain since August 2009.

Also helping the economy at this point is the fact that inflation remains quiet, meaning there is no need for the Federal Reserve to back any interest rate increases; President Donald Trump has repeatedly and very publicly rate hikes in 2018, charging they dampened economic growth.

