  • U.S. economy rebounds in March after February slowdown

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Updated:

    The U.S. economy found its feet again in March, as the Labor Department reported Friday that businesses created 196,000 jobs last month, with the national unemployment rate remaining at a historically low level of 3.8 percent. Strong job gains took place in health care, as well as in professional and technical services.

    Job gains in February - which were originally reported at 20,000 - were revised upwards to 33,000, still making that the second slowest month of job creation during the Trump Administration.

    For the second month in a row, manufacturing sectors were surprisingly sluggish, as they lost 6,000 jobs, after a 1,000 job increase in February.

    The U6 jobless rate - considered the broadest measure of unemployment in the United States - remained at 7.3 percent in March, the lowest point since March of 2001.

    Average wages continued to tick up slowly, hitting $27.70 in the month of March.

    “Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.2 percent,” the Labor Department reported.

