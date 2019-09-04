0 U.S. quickly sends aid to decimated islands in Bahamas

As Hurricane Dorian moved up the eastern seaboard on Wednesday, avoiding a direct hit on the Florida coastline, American Coast Guard and military assets were quickly trying to extend aid to thousands of people on a string of islands in the Bahamas, whose homes and communities were devastated by Dorian in the past few days.

"They've got a situation in the Bahamas that few have seen before," President Donald Trump told reporters after a hurricane briefing in the Oval Office.

"It's tough," the President added. "It's a tremendous tragedy.”



As the winds died down over the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard was already flying into the region to help with supplies and possible rescues, as the Pentagon was also stepping in with aid as well.

President Trump says U.S. is sending help to the Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian https://t.co/QgwfWUPwaS pic.twitter.com/kjQ8i7mTMM — TIME (@TIME) September 4, 2019

Esper: U.S. military to "airlift USAID personnel and supplies" to Bahamas along with assessment teams to help open up airfields for relief flights, U.S. defense secretary says per pool reporter @Elizabeth_McLau — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 4, 2019

"We're sending some people to give them a hand - and they need a big hand," Mr. Trump added, when asked about the damage in the Bahamas, as the British government was sending naval assets as well.

“We're taking food in,” the President said, “because that was a very hard hit.”



"What's going on over there is incredible. Few people have seen anything like that," the President said of the damage.

And as more and more videos arrived from the Bahamas, it was clear the devastation from Dorian was on a massive scale.

Essa é a filmagem aérea das Bahamas , mostra a destruição e devastação deixada pelo o furacão Dória.

Oramos para que O Senhor derrame a sua graça e Misericórdia sobre aquele povo.

Oramos para que haja ajuda humanitária urgente e que o Senhor levante a igreja á interceder. pic.twitter.com/CCkmBi64KO — Chris Durán (@ChrisDuranMCD) September 4, 2019

Listen to this pilot, flying over Abaco in the Bahamas, listing what's "gone" because of Hurricane Dorian pic.twitter.com/MwhAeiI8cl — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 3, 2019

“Thank you to our US Coast Guard for all your heroic work during these hurricanes,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

“Floridians are ready to help,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). “Any supplies being shipped or brought by boat will be exempt from duties and fees.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.