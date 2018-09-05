0 Veteran House Democrat loses re-election bid in Massachusetts

The demand for change within both political parties claimed the career of a veteran House Democrat in New England on Tuesday, as Rep. Mike Capuano (D-MA) was defeated by Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, who will now likely become the first black woman elected to Congress by voters in Massachusetts.

Capuano is the fourth incumbent House member to lose a race for re-election in 2018, joining Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC), and Rep. Mark Sanford (R-NC).

As of now, 58 House sitting House members will not return for the new Congress in January of 2019 – that’s already more than the 57 changes which occurred in the 2016 election cycle, and the number for 2018 is likely to go up more in November.

Mike Capuano was no Joe Crowley – he took his primary threat seriously, and still lost. Insurgent left flexes its muscles again #MA07 — Colin Reed (@ColinTReed) September 5, 2018

Progressive groups celebrated the win by Pressley.

“A fearless fighter for Boston’s Black, brown, and white working families, Ayanna Pressley will be a champion for progressive priorities like Medicare for All and criminal justice reform in Congress,” said Jim Dean, head of the group Democracy for America.

The result was another example of female candidates flexing their muscles in Democratic races in 2018.

“Fact: so far in 2018 Dems have nominated women in 50% of House races, excluding incumbents (125/252). On GOP side, 18% (33/188),” said political expert Dave Wasserman on Twitter.

Pressley was another one of those victorious women on the Democratic side, who could be bringing major change to the makeup of the party on Capitol Hill in November.

Primaries for Congress are almost over – as Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will vote over the next week, setting the final names on the ballot for the U.S. House and Senate in November.