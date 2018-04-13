0 With new book out, President Trump calls Comey a "slime ball"

With a new tell-all book out from former FBI Director James Comey painting an unflattering picture of the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Comey as an “untruthful slime ball,” arguing that Comey should be prosecuted for leaking classified information.

“It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” Trump declared in a pair of breakfast-time tweets. “James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR.”

The first reports on Comey’s book began to filter out on Thursday evening, in which he depicts the President as someone who plays fast and loose with the truth, and in Comey’s mind, is more interested in loyalty, like a mobster.

It was only a matter of time until the President responded on Twitter.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst "botch jobs" of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Republicans were already planning a broadside to go after Comey, who began to unveil his book with television interviews, as copies of the book made their way into the hands of news organizations.

The headlines were certain to get under the skin of the President:

“In new book, Comey blasts untruthful, ‘ego-driven’ Trump,” read one.

“In new book, Comey says Trump ‘untethered to truth,’ the AP wrote

The Republican game plan with the former FBI Director is simple – call him a liar – with a new Trump-like nickname: “Lyin’ Comey.”

Comey will try to peddle his story in an upcoming book tour, but he has no one but himself to blame for his complete lack of credibility. https://t.co/wEhMR8ShKc — GOP (@GOP) April 12, 2018

On Capitol Hill, Democrats said the details of the Comey book just confirmed their thoughts on Mr. Trump.

“Comey is not perfect but Trump is evil,” said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN).

I've just read excerpts from James Comey's book. Donald Trump comes off as a poor man's Fredo Soprano. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) April 13, 2018

Comey’s media tour started with a five hour interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous, and will continue for days – which could draw even more Twitter rebukes from the President, who fired Comey on May 9, 2017.

An online archive of President Trump’s tweets showed this was the first time he had used the term ‘slimeball’ on Twitter; back in 2014, he called reporter McKay Coppins a “slimebag.”