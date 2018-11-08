0 Women make history in 2018 midterm elections

Women had several historic moments during the 2018 mid-term elections, CNN reported.

In Tennessee, Republican Marsha Blackburn became the state’s first female U.S. Senator.

“I want to say thank you to the voters of Tennessee. Thank you for believing in me and giving me your vote, and for allowing me to be the first woman,” Blackburn said to supporters Tuesday night.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, a record number of women will join their colleagues in Washington, D.C.

Today, 96 women will win House races. Thirty-one are newly elected, while 65 will be returning.

One of the most surprising wins for the Democrats happened in Oklahoma. Since 1970, a Republican has held the office in the state’s fifth district – until Tuesday.

Democratic candidate Kendra Horn beat out the GOP candidate in a highly contested race.

In Texas, voters sent their first Hispanic women to congress, with wins in El Paso and Houston.

And for the first time ever, we will have Muslim-American members in the House. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib won their districts in Minnesota.

The first Native American women will also head to D.C. Sharice Davids won her House seat in Kansas.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez will be the youngest woman ever in Congress. At 29, she launched her campaign while she was a waitress in Manhattan and gained enough support to knock out the No. 4 Democrat in the House.

