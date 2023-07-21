MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A toss of a milkshake that mistakenly struck a woman's car led to a chase through Shelby Farms Park and armed robbery charges for a mom and daughter.
Lorna Wilburn, 47, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon-automobile.
Heaven Wilson, 20, was charged with five counts of attempted identity theft, two counts of vandalism, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of vandalism.
Five teenagers were at Shelby Farms Park July 14 before 9 p.m. when one of them threw a milkshake out the window of a Toyota 4Runner they were in.
The milkshake errantly struck a green Ford Mustang driven by Wilson.
She chased the teens for about 30 minutes in and around the park, Sheriff's Deputies said.
The driver of a Chevy Camero, identified as Wilbourn, joined the chase and at one point nearly struck the Toyota, officers said.
The two cornered the teens in the Toyota, blocking them from driving out of one of the parking lots at the park, a court affidavit reads.
They got of their cars armed with handguns, yelled at the teens and directed them out of the Toyota, it said.
The teens told officers that they feared for their lives.
Wilson collected a teen's keys, an I-pad, three wallets and two I-phones from them, according to the report.
The teens told officers that when Wilbourn told Wilson to stop, she responded, "Mom, you don't know what they did to me."
Wilson smashed the I-pad and a cellphone on the ground, officers said.
Wilbourn was armed with a gun inside a pink holster, pointing it while it remained in it toward the teens, the report said.
Wilson smashed her gun on the passenger-side fender of the Toyota, causing $3,000 in damage, according to the report.
They left but not before one of the teens noted the Mustang's license plate information, providing it to detectives.
Later, one of the teens reported that someone with the name Heaven Wilson had failed to log onto an electronic money account which he had cancelled after the incident.
A prior police incident report indicated that Wilbourn is Wilson's mother.
One of the teens identified both Wilson and Wilbourn in a police photo lineups.
No bond information was released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Poorly thrown milkshake stirs woman's anger, then armed robbery charges, police say
- Germantown city officials warn of unsafe drinking water after diesel fuel leak
- Man missing for over a week found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives