MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It seems everyone across Memphis has either been a victim of a car break-in, or knows someone who has.
The best advice Memphis Police can offer is stow it don’t show it, but many drivers said that’s not stopping criminals.
"Don't leave anything valuable in your car. Leave your doors unlocked,” said Hunter Williams, car break-in victim.
While at work, Hunter Williams said thieves busted his window his back window two weeks ago.
"They took a gym bag. They also took equipment I had in the gym bag for the gym,” said Williams.
Williams said they didn’t get away with anything of value, but repairing his back window put a dent in his wallet.
“I advise not to leave any bags in your car, because that is one thing they look for,” said Williams.
A viewer sent us this dash am video from his car.
A man with a ski mask breaks his back window, crawls in and heads straight back to the middle console and glove compartment. In a matter of seconds he is gone taking nothing of value.
What was he after? Police said most likely a weapon.
"Although Tennessee law requires you to properly store your gun, there's no teeth to the enforcement of improperly storing your gun,” said Jon Cross, Business Owner.
Data show at least 942 guns have been stolen from vehicles so far this heat.
That’s up slightly from the same time last year, when 912 guns were stolen.
Even Police Chief CJ Davis had a gun stolen from a lockbox that was not attached to her car.
Jon Cross the owner of Dauntless Tactical Training Center of America said state legislators need to step in to help reduce the number of weapons stolen from vehicles across the state.
Similar to the city ordinance that fines people for leaving their cars running.
"If there isn't a law on the book that creates a penalty, people are going to go on the path that offers the least resistance. Put the penalty in place, and I believe most people will adhere to the law,” said Cross.
