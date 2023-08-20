MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a barricade situation led to a shooting at Bartlett apartments, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers went to a domestic violence call where shots were fired at the Avery Park Apartments in the 2500 block of Holly Hedge just after 7:39 a.m., officers said.
A female victim and her children were located and unharmed, police said.
FOX13 was told that the victim who died has been identified as 35-year-old Eugene Mcneal at a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) press release.
According to MPD, when officers found McNeal, he was armed and pointed a gun at the officers.
TBI said that a man came out of the home armed and refused officers' commands to put his gun down and surrender. One officer fired his gun, and McNeal ran into the apartments, MPD said.
FOX13 was also told that more gunshots were heard after Mcneal ran back inside the apartment.
Police said they made several attempts to get Mcneal to exit.
The barricade situation continued until just after 11 a.m. when Memphis SWAT team got inside of the home.
When law enforcements entered the apartment, they found McNeal suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after at the scene.
As of now, it is undetermined if the was shot by officers or if it was self-inflicted, police said.
No officers were injured in the incident. MPD said the officer involved will be relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
TBI special agents are calling it a possible officer-involved shooting.
