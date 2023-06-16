Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 7:18 p.m. for Shelby County, Fayette County and Marshall County.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lafayette, Panola, Pontotoc and Union Counties until 12 midnight.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly before midnight.
Tomorrow will be sunnier and hotter.
Showers and storms with a Level 1 and 2 out of 5 severe weather threat Father's Day, Sunday.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Overnight lows near 70 degrees
Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the low and mid 90s.
Father's Day, Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs in the low 90s. Round 1 of storms in the morning and midday. Round 2 in the late afternoon and evening.
Juneteenth, Monday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.
Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m. CT, Wednesday.
Thank you.
Best of everything,
Andrew
