Car ID'd in Cordova letter carrier robbery

Photo: Shelby County Sheriff's Dept.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the armed robbery of a letter carrier in Cordova.

The incident happened on May 25 around 2:20 p.m. in the 10100 block of Whitcomb Lane, in Cordova.

No injuries were reported.

The alleged thief was reportedly seen wearing a black skullcap, light-colored t-shirt and black pants.

He left the scene in a gray Toyota with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4044571.

Or, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH and Reference Case No. 2305004238SH.

