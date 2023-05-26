MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the armed robbery of a letter carrier in Cordova.
The incident happened on May 25 around 2:20 p.m. in the 10100 block of Whitcomb Lane, in Cordova.
No injuries were reported.
The alleged thief was reportedly seen wearing a black skullcap, light-colored t-shirt and black pants.
He left the scene in a gray Toyota with tinted windows.
Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4044571.
Or, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH and Reference Case No. 2305004238SH.
