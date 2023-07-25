MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW officials said on Tuesday that they have fully restored power to all customers.
In a news release, Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced that it had "stood down" its Electric Crisis Response team at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after storms on July 18 and 21 impacted 216,000 customers.
As of Tuesday, the power is back to all those who were affected, MLGW said.
"We appreciate our MLGW and contracted crews who labored in tough conditions to make sure that our communities recovered expeditiously," MLGW said in a statement.
MLGW also said that those still experiencing "storm-related hardships" are asked to call 211 for support.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Elderly man frustrated after car repeatedly stolen, vandalized at Raleigh apartment complex
- Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
- Germantown mayor talks plan to get rid of contaminated water
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives