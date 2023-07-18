WATCH: Power outages impact traffic lights in Memphis, Germantown, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Power outages on Tuesday night have impacted traffic lights in Memphis and Germantown, officials said.

Downed poles and trees have caused numerous power outages across the city, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD asks drivers to treat intersections impacted by a power outage as a four-way stop.

Drivers in Germantown are asked to use the same approach at the intersection there.

Germantown Police said that trees are blocking roadways, including the north and south lanes on Germantown Road at the southern city limits.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News