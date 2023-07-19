MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Yet again, severe thunderstorms blew through the Mid-South, leaving widespread damage across the area.

This round of storms, which came through around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, left more than 138,000 MLGW customers without power, traffic lights out across Memphis and trees lying across roadways.

Making matters worse, the heat index on Wednesday will reach 111 degrees at its hottest around 3 p.m.

The City of Memphis encouraged those seeking relief from the heat to go to libraries and senior centers during regular business hours.

According to the City of Memphis, the following senior centers are open.

Ruth Tate, 1620 Marjorie

Orange Mound, 2590 Park Ave.

Frayser Raleigh. 3985 Egypt Central

Lewis, 1188 N. Pkwy

The city said that all libraries, except the East Shelby Branch and Randolph Branch, would also be open on Wednesday during regular business hours.

6:21 FOX13 INVESTIGATES: Why historic storms are becoming more common During the 4th of July week, rain fell in the Mid-South at 2.5 inches per hour. It wasn't even an unusually intense storm - just another summer rainmaker blowing over the Mid-South.

For those experiencing homelessness, an emergency cooling center opened up at 11 a.m. at the Hospitality Hub at 590 Washington Avenue. The City of Memphis said that it would remain open until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. Those needing rides via MATA can schedule a pickup by calling the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680.

With more than 80,000 MLGW customers left without power at 11 a.m. as temperatures climbed towards their peak, many are expected to take advantage of those venues.

The City of Memphis reminded residents to report their power outage to MLGW by calling 901-544-6500 and to report a gas leak by calling MLGW's 24-hour Emergency Line at 901-528-4465.