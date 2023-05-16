WATCH: Memphis airport, 12K MLGW customers without power as heavy rain falls in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS. Tenn. - The Memphis International Airport was in the dark Tuesday afternoon, an outage that affected its entire terminal and concourse areas, officials said.

The airport reported the outage at 5:30 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, the airport said that the power was back on.

MLGW power outage 5/16

As of 7 p.m., about 400 customers were without power due to 33 outages -- compared to thousands who were in the dark a couple hours earlier, according to the MLGW outage map.

