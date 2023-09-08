MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As of Friday afternoon, all power has been restored, officials said.
Below is the previous version of the story:
A large part of Downtown Memphis could go hours without power, according to Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW).
MLGW said that a large portion of the Downtown Memphis area was without power as of 12:10 p.m. and that there is no estimated time for restoration.
"It could take several hours. We will communicate restoration progress," a statement from MLGW said.
According to MLGW, the outages in Downtown Memphis are "primarily underground and therefore can not be tracked via the outage map".
MLGW said that customers can report their outages by calling 544-6500 or with the MLGW app.
MLGW did not give a reason for the outages in Downtown Memphis.
