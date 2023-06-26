JACKSON, Miss. - Power has been restored to about 13,000 Entergy Mississippi customers after thousands were left in the dark after severe weather rolled through the Mid-South on Sunday evening, according to the utility company.
Entergy Mississippi said at 4 p.m. Monday that fewer than 12,000 customers were without power. That's down from the 25,000 outages the utility company reported Sunday night.
The utility company expects most customers to have power again by Tuesday evening, with the expectations of some customers in the Cleveland, Jackson, Clinton and Rankin County service areas.
The latter customers, the utility company said, are expected to have their power restored by Wednesday evening.
Customers are asked to check Entergy Mississippi's outage map for estimated restoration time.
Below is the original version of the story:
Entergy Mississippi reported that its crews, contractors, tree trimmers and scouts were working to restore power to more than 25,000 customers after Sunday night’s severe weather system brought extreme lighting and winds, some over 70 mph.
This latest storm came just days after crews completed restoration for more than 240,000 customers after a series of storms wreaked havoc on the power grid for more than a week.
A large portion of Entergy's service area, including the Delta and Central Mississippi, has again sustained significant damage from Sunday night’s storms.
Entergy Mississippi restored power to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Monday morning after a tall tree fell from outside the right of way onto a main circuit serving the airport.
As of 11:30 a.m., Entergy Mississippi has already restored power to more than 10,000 customers.
Most of the impacted customers impacted are in the Jackson, Rankin, Clinton, Madison and Vicksburg areas. Customers should be aware that severe weather continues to ripple through the region and may cause additional outages.
Entergy Mississippi’s crews, along with additional contract crews, are engaged in assessing and restoring power as quickly and safely as possible. Right after the storm passes, and when it’s safe to do so, crews assess damage to electric equipment and facilities to determine what corrective actions and repairs are needed.
