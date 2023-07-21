SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Drivers in Southaven were still experiencing some backups earlier Friday due to power poles and lines that were knocked down at one of the city's main intersections the day before.
Initially, 2 p.m. Friday was the target time to get things back to normal in the area of Airways and Goodman Road but the storms that rolled through earlier pushed the time back.
But power was expected to return to the intersection by Friday evening, officials said.
The electrical lines were down due to an accident, Southaven Police said.
Southaven expressed frustration with FOX13.
“Whenever Goodman Road is backed up that’s the only highway to get to Walmart and everything that’s down that way,” said Evelyn Sumter of Southaven. “Yea it’s bad.”
“I was coming up Airways to Goodman and it was very congested with traffic,” Candice Mosby said. “I had to take a detour. I had to make a right on Goodman Road and go down up to Swinnea about two blocks up the road.”
