MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Powerball player in Memphis just got $500,000 richer.

A Powerball ticket worth half-a-million dollars was sold in Memphis, according to Tennessee lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at the Abbey Mart on Riverdale Road, according to a press release from Tennessee Lottery.

Lottery officials said that the player won by adding Double Play to their Powerball play and matching five of five balls in the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball drawing.

The Powerball's grand-prize swelled to $1 billion on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 after Monday's drawing.

Elsewhere in Tennessee, a $200,000 ticket was sold in Knoxville and two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Kingsport and Lawrenceburg, respectively.