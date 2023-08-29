MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pregnant woman was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night in North Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 7:20 p.m. to North Watkins Street near Jefferson Avenue and North McNeil Street and found a woman was shot.
The woman, who is pregnant, was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
Police said that a man suspected in the shooting left in a blue truck.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
