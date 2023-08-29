Generic police lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pregnant woman was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night in North Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 7:20 p.m. to North Watkins Street near Jefferson Avenue and North McNeil Street and found a woman was shot.

The woman, who is pregnant, was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.

Police said that a man suspected in the shooting left in a blue truck.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News