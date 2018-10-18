Premade wraps and salads recalled due to Possible Salmonella contamination

Check the refrigerator!
Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., a Portland, Ore. establishment, is recalling approximately 916 pounds of ready-to-eat wrap and salad products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The ready-to-eat salad and wrap products were produced from Oct. 5 through Oct. 13. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]
• 7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and “Use By” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.
• 11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and “BEST BY” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-39928” or “40310-M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
The problem was discovered on Oct. 15, 2018 when Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. received notification that the corn used in the production of their ready-to-eat wrap and salad products was being recalled by their corn supplier due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
