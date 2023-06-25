Ford's Blue Oval City

STANTON, Tenn. - A press conference is being held for Ford's Blue Oval City $5.6 billion project.

Thomas Burrell, president of the 20,000-member Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association (BFAA), will hold a press conference with 75 Black farmers, landowners and community leaders on June 26, at 11 a.m.

The conference will take place at the Greater Fredonia Baptist Church on Fredonia Road in Mason, Tennessee.

The state of Tennessee has promised the largest investment in its history totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

It's a game changer for the Mid-South, with electric vehicles and high-paying tech jobs.

But progress comes at a price and there are questions about who's paying that price.

