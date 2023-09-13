WYNNE, Ark. - School officials at Wynne Primary School said a student brought a handgun to their campus.
The gun was found and confiscated before the start of the school day as the on campus officer and Wynne Police Department responded to the situation after they were notified.
School officials advised that there were no threats to students or staff so a lockdown was not implemented.
At this time the school is cooperating with law enforcement and their investigation in the matter to assure safety for students and staff.
The school's officials said they will have no further comment at this time.
