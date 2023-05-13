MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Roaches, lizards, mold, wet floors, and barely any air conditioning are just some of the unbearable conditions that Mrs. Rosie Rice and her neighbors told FOX13 they are dealing with at The Vue at Claudette Apartments.
“I'm 85 years old and I don't need to be going through this,” Rice said.
Rice and her family showed FOX 13 the deplorable conditions.
Rice stated that the air has gone out countless times.
In certain places in the apartment, you could find wet, slick spots due to the rain getting into the house. This causes mold to reside underneath the carpets and on the bottom walls.
Rice and her family told FOX 13 that doctors have expressed that’s not good for her health.
However, we were told that’s not all the problems the rain causes.
Since the carpet gets wet from the rain, roaches and lizards attract inside the apartment as well.
Rice isn’t the only one dealing with these issues. Other neighbors showed FOX13 similar problems going on in their units.
We were told as well that the wet spots have even caused Mrs. Rice to fall in her home, but thankfully her son would be there to assist.
Mrs. Rice told us that she has called up to the apartment complex countless times and has yet to receive any help.
“I call up there and I don’t get no answer,” Rice said. “I be telling them, and they don’t want to listen to me.”
FOX 13 attempted to go to the leasing office to hear from them concerning these conditions. We were told by security to get off the property.
We also called the leasing office.
A receptionist answered the phone and told us they had no comment on the matter.
Though she’s use to keeping up her own home, we were told by her family that the problems sometimes force Mrs. Rice to go stay with family members, because of the health concerns the problems possess.
Mrs. Rice told us that she doesn’t want to cause any trouble with anyone, but she wants these problems to cease in the place she calls home.
“I ain’t trying to be mean or nothing I just want to be comfortable.”, Rice said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. woman recounts losing money after social media, bank accounts hacked
- Memphis Animal Shelter over capacity, in desperate need of adoptions
- 'Peanut patch' provides new hope for Mid-South families with children allergic to peanuts
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives