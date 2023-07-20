MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From North Memphis to Adventures in Hollyhood and across the world, Three 6 Mafia has proudly carried the message of Memphis music for over three decades.
Now, one of the men affiliated with the group has a new message of deliverance.
He’s sharing it in a place he swore he would never return.
Project Pat is one of Memphis’ best-known rappers, historically, and became one of the country’s best-known rappers by performing with his brother, Juicy J, and Three 6 Mafia.
Before much of the fame, he spent time in state and federal prison, convicted of aggravated robbery, illegally carrying a weapon, and also had been found in violation of his parole.
He had an awakening.
“It just came to me,” he said in a Zoom interview with FOX13 weekend co-hosts Dakarai Turner and Meteorologist Chelsea Chandler.
He and his non-profit, the “Go Foundation,” began a prison ministry. Project Pat, whose real name is Patrick Houston, said he has helped more than 4,000 people give their lives to God since beginning in 2020.
“They really want a way out,” he said.
Houston holds classes at 201 Poplar in Shelby County.
To contact the nonprofit, email GoFoundation9@gmail.com or write to: Go Foundation, 857 W. Poplar #182 Suite 23, Collierville TN 38017.
