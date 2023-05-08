MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Promise Academy is currently hiring teachers and providing a "higher-than-normal" compensation package.
Promise Academy Charter Schools is offering a compensation package for teachers to earn more than $100,00 annually along with the ability to work in their schools as a Multi-Classroom Leader.
Multi-Classroom Leaders is a role tailored to teachers with a record of high-growth student learning and leadership opportunities.
Promise Academy leaders hope that the compensation package will bring attention and create a conversation about the rate of teachers' pay.
Educators must have a Tennessee Teaching License to apply. Educators must apply by May 19 to be considered for the position.
“We are excited to offer new and seasoned teachers at Promise Academy a compensation package that will allow them to make more than $100,000 a year. Teachers with zero experience can start out making $70,000 and earn bonuses and benefits that push them over the $100,000 mark,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, Interim Executive Director of Promise Academy.
Washington continued saying, “Teachers are needed in the classrooms, but they shouldn’t have to settle for salaries that barely pay the bills. With this compensation package, we want to spark a conversation about how valuable teachers are to our children, families, and our community and compensating them fairly based on that value.”
The base salary for Multi-Classroom Leaders starts at $70,000 annually with up to $10,000 in performance bonuses that could earn teachers more than $100,000 a year.
