MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It could soon get more challenging for older adults to get food stamps.
The deal struck this week to raise the debt limit includes increased work requirements for older Americans.
“We're really disappointed about these changes,” said Signe Anderson, the director of nutrition advocacy for Tennessee Justice Center.
Right now, most adults must prove they are working to qualify for food stamps. To stay on food stamps, an ‘able-bodied adult’ who is 49 or younger without kids must demonstrate they are working 80 hours/week or participating in a work program.
Under the new requirements, a person 54 or younger would have the same work requirements. Exceptions to the rule include homeless Americans, veterans and young adults aging out of the foster care system.
“It’s already a struggle just to get up in the morning,” said Edward Campbell, a Memphis resident who at times, has relied on food stamps. “They're going to work you like slaves.”
However, some welfare recipients supported the proposed changes.
“You need to have a job,” said Jacquita Morris, a food stamp recipient. “If you’re over 18, you’re basically grown, so you need to have a job. You don't need to be given everything from the government.”
Anderson did not believe the new requirements would help anyone out of poverty, especially if an older person struggles to find full-time work or transportation to a job.
“Work requirements don't work,” she said. “It often makes it much more challenging and difficult to find work if you're hungry - if you don't have your basic needs met.”
