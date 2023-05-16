MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As gun violence continues to plague the city, the Memphis City Council on Tuesday discussed some ideas on gun control.
Council's public safety committee gave initial approval to a plan that in many ways contradicts state law.
This ordinance would give people in Memphis the opportunity to vote and help shape what they think gun reform should look like in the city of Memphis. Specifically, there would be four elements that you would potentially vote on in the next county election.
"We just got to do something," said Jeff Warren, a councilmember.
On Tuesday morning, City Council talked about an ordinance introduced and sponsored by Warren and fellow councilman JB Smiley Jr.
This would give Memphians a chance to vote on what kind of gun control they would prefer to see.
Warren said it breaks down into four specific topics, starting with assault rifles, though the ordinance does not define them.
Warren said anyone who already owns these weapons would keep them, but they couldn’t walk freely through the city with the weapon in hand.
The next element Warren said would be to require a gun permit.
Tennessee law currently allows people over 18 to carry a gun without a permit.
“We want people who have handguns to have a permit and training," Warren said.
Next would be establishing red flag laws.
“We want to have, you know, us to prove the ability of law enforcement to take guns away from people who are deemed potential, dangerous risk by family members, by police, by you know, psychological evaluation," Warren said.
The last element talks about how people keep their guns in their cars.
“Not to be able to store your weapon or your gun unless it’s in a box that’s attached to a frame and can’t be easily broken into," Warren said.
Even if this ordinance passes city council and is approved by Memphis voters, Dr. Warren says it won’t go into effect right away because of current Tennessee gun laws.
“If and when the state government passes a law that says OK, cities can have this as their right to put this in place, this will be ready to go," Warren said. "The minute we have a state law that approves this, we can initiate it.”
Warren said he hopes this ordinance can be a road map for state lawmakers as they discuss gun reform.
"When they go to look at how do we do gun reform in general, they’ll be able to have an idea of what people in cities think.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after he returns fire at car thieves outside of his Shelby County home
- ‘There’s no recourse’: Odometer fraud can ‘tank’ the value of your vehicle
- Beaten on Beale: Man found badly beaten after night at Beale Street club
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives