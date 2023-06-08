SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - As crime continues to be prevalent, places of worship have not been exempt from criminal activity.
A Southaven church is holding a area-wide conference this weekend where security experts will offer advice for churches and other places of worship that can proactively defend against being a target.
The "Protecting the Flock Church Safety and Security Seminar" takes places June 10 from 8 a.m. until noon at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven.
The conference will highlight-
- Active Shooter Training
- Threat Detection
- Preliminary Investigations
- Sexual Predators Detection
- Picking the Right Team
The conference includes five guest speakers with experience in church security.
One of the speakers is former Memphis Police Department director Toney Armstrong.
To learn more about the seminar, visit here
