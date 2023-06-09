MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of protestors are calling for justice in the case of Jamil Ibrahim, whose family claims he was arrested on outdated and inactive warrants in May after calling the Memphis Police Department for help with a different issue.
The family also claims officers used excessive force when taking him in.
Three of Ibrahim’s family members were also arrested that day and have since had their charges dropped. Jamil Ibrahim’s brother, Ibrahim Mahmoud, was one of those three and is now speaking out on the case.
Mahmoud, who faced a charge of disorderly conduct, told FOX13 he watched his brother get beaten up by officers and called it a case of racial profiling.
“I’m like look, they’re gonna come over here, take the report and take the bullets,” Mahmoud said. “And then go figure out what’s going on. None of that happened.”
Mahmoud remembers every detail of the day he and his brother called police over a bag of bullets they found at work. He never imagined he and his family would be taken to jail and still be fighting to clear their names nearly two weeks later.
“I’m going to be honest with you. I don’t look anything like my brothers, and I don’t have an accent like they do,” Mahmoud said. “I guarantee you, once she heard that accent, racial profiling hit real quick.”
Ibrahim’s family showed FOX13 footage of the arrest but has not released it publicly. It shows Jamil Ibrahim arguing with an officer, then other officers are shown arriving. They are seen punching and tackling Ibrahim.
Mahmoud said his brother is still dealing with pain while he waits for the case to work its way through the court system.
“His shoulder is still pretty banged up and he can’t lift anything,” he said. “Most days his wife has to help him to get out of the bed. It’s ridiculous, when someone does that to you.”
Protestors told FOX13 they came out not only to support Ibrahim and his family, but out of fear for their own safety.
“Come on, MPD. You’ve got to do better than that. It’s scary. I’m concerned,” Nick Amro, one of the demonstrators, said. “What am I going to tell my kids, friends and brothers? If you see something, don’t call MPD because you may be beaten and arrested?”
The protestors had three main demands: That the officers involved be fired, that MPD Chief CJ Davis issue a public apology and that Davis resign.
Mahmoud said he was encouraged to see so many people join his family in calling for justice.
“That lets you know that people see there is injustice in the city,” he said.
FOX13 reached out to MPD and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to see whether there had been any disciplinary actions for the officers involved and whether Ibrahim’s charges would be dropped but did not hear back.
